Insurance Post

Latest articles

redundancy-4
Market restructuring results in 1000 jobs lost over last three months

More than 1000 jobs have been placed at risk over the last three months owing to business restructuring across the market.

dementia
Insurance United Against Dementia calls on industry to help raise £10m for research institute

Campaign aims to unite the sector against the biggest cause of death in UK

nissan-switches-on-solar-farm-to-power-uk-car-production
O2 delivers car insurance with telematics app

Mobile company O2 will now deliver car insurance through its telematics-based mobile app 02 Drive.

County Group continues acquisition spree with Thompson Brothers capture
PWC names Delbridge London market leader

News continued

Viewpoint

Viewpoint

Stephanie Denton

Stephanie Denton

This week: Decisions, scorecards and a viable alternative

After a slow start to 2017 I suddenly had lots of decisions to make this week about holidays, extracurricular activites and building plans (for my extension).

Editor's Choice

digital-marketing
Roundtable: Talking marketing tactics

With the industry seeking to find out just how a single view of the customer can be achieved, Post, in association with Visionware, brought together specialists in a roundtable to discuss how digital is driving business

red-flag
Spotlight: Claims Assistance: Ignore at your peril
providing-support
Spotlight: Claims Assistance: Providing claims support
construction-tablet
Blog: Brexit could have heavy impact on construction
cycling-london
Cycling: Superhighways for European insurers?

Latest jobs

Plan-insurance-brokers-360x180
COMMERCIAL INSURANCE BROKER

We're looking for a flexible and versatile broker who will be responsible for the growth of our commercial department.
£35 to £45K - salary negotiable depending on experience, Purley, London

 

Dobson-hodge-360x180
PERSONAL LINES TEAM LEADER/MANAGER

Dobson & Hodge Ltd are looking for a Team Leader/Personal Lines Manager to work within a small department at our offices in Doncaster.
£15,000 - £20,000 + pension, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

 

People

monaghan-john-2015
Q&A: QBE's Colin Fagen, Insurance Council of Australia

Post interviews Colin Fagen, group chief operations officer at QBE, who assumed the role as president of the board of the Insurance Council of Australia at the beginning of January.

Interviews continued

Latest events

Video

INSURANCE NEWS QUIZ

Most read

  1. Insurance United Against Dementia calls on industry to help raise £10m for research institute
  2. 150 Allianz staff may lose their jobs under new proposals
  3. JLT's Mark Wood on why brokers must keep up with insurtech
  4. Market restructuring results in 1000 jobs lost over last three months
  5. O2 delivers car insurance with telematics app

Special Projects

Post Top 100
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016

Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.

Post Top 30 Asia
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016

As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.

Post Top 30 Europe
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016

A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best