Insurance Post

European insurers hoping to emulate UK’s ‘aggressive’ fraud data sharing regime

Half of insurers in Europe that don’t currently share information with competitors on fraud wish to do so, according to a survey.

James Dalton
Discount rate review delayed despite court refusing ABI's appeal

The Association of British Insurers’ appeal to the High Court over the discount rate review has been refused.

Pat Gallagher
Gallaghers & Co sees steep rise in broking profits for Q4

Arthur J Gallagher & Company's brokerage segment saw pre-tax profit rise to $123.9m (£98.82m) in Q4 2016, a 69% increase on the $73.3m earned over the same period last year.

Allianz awarded chartered status by CII
McKee named as Cathedral CEO

Stephanie Denton

Stephanie Denton

This week: Decisions, scorecards and a viable alternative

After a slow start to 2017 I suddenly had lots of decisions to make this week about holidays, extracurricular activites and building plans (for my extension).

Blog: Brexit could have heavy impact on construction

Seven months on from the UK's decision to leave the European Union, uncertainty and speculation about the implications continue to face UK businesses.

Cycling: Superhighways for European insurers?
Legal Update: D&O liability, data protection and the avoiding of bogles
Blog: Attracting diversity into a diverse industry
Blog: The real opportunity with digital

COMMERCIAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

You will be a core member of our Commercial team working to deliver our strategy throughout 2017 and beyond.
Competetive salary & benefits package, London

 

PERSONAL LINES TEAM LEADER/MANAGER

Dobson & Hodge Ltd are looking for a Team Leader/Personal Lines Manager to work within a small department at our offices in Doncaster.
£15,000 - £20,000 + pension, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

 

JLT's Mark Wood on why brokers must keep up with insurtech

‘Insurtech´ has been a buzzword in the insurance sector for a few years now, but how many of us have truly woken up to the opportunities that exist for the insurance market within the technology sector?

Interviews continued

INSURANCE NEWS QUIZ

Post Top 100
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016

Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.

Post Top 30 Asia
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016

As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.

Post Top 30 Europe
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016

A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best