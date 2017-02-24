Insurance Post
Market restructuring results in 1000 jobs lost over last three months
More than 1000 jobs have been placed at risk over the last three months owing to business restructuring across the market.
Insurance United Against Dementia calls on industry to help raise £10m for research institute
Campaign aims to unite the sector against the biggest cause of death in UK
O2 delivers car insurance with telematics app
Mobile company O2 will now deliver car insurance through its telematics-based mobile app 02 Drive.
Roundtable: Talking marketing tactics
With the industry seeking to find out just how a single view of the customer can be achieved, Post, in association with Visionware, brought together specialists in a roundtable to discuss how digital is driving business
COMMERCIAL INSURANCE BROKER
We're looking for a flexible and versatile broker who will be responsible for the growth of our commercial department.
£35 to £45K - salary negotiable depending on experience, Purley, London
PERSONAL LINES TEAM LEADER/MANAGER
Dobson & Hodge Ltd are looking for a Team Leader/Personal Lines Manager to work within a small department at our offices in Doncaster.
£15,000 - £20,000 + pension, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016
Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016
As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016
A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best
The Top 50 UK Brokers 2016
The ranking of broking groups is based on research carried out in April and June 2016.