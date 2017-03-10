Insurance Post
Government responds to driverless car consultation
The government has unveiled plans to extend compulsory motor insurance to driverless cars.
Crawford appoints Hanover boss as COO
Crawford has appointed Andrew Robinson as its global chief operating officer.
JLT will not wait for Article 50 to begin Brexit restructure
JLT is already introducing contingency plans for post-Brexit operations, said deputy CEO Mark Drummond-Brady.
Insuring the future: 10 tech gadgets
Innovations are bringing new technology into our lives at an almost frightening pace. Whether we want to control our central heating from our smartphones or check on our home security, appliances that can be controlled remotely are giving us greater choice...
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016
Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016
As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016
A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best
The Top 50 UK Brokers 2016
The ranking of broking groups is based on research carried out in April and June 2016.