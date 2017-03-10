Insurance Post
ABI loses appeal on discount rate review
The Association of British insurers has lost an appeal to government on the judicial review on changes to the discount rate for personal injury damages.
Paul Jardine replaces McMellin as XL Catlin CEO
Paul Jardine has been named CEO of XL Catlin and Catlin Insurance Company UK syndicate, succeeding Andrew McMellin.
50 brokers on SSP in ‘advanced negotiations’ over migration to Open GI
More than fifty brokers affected by SSP outages are in advanced negotiations to switch software provider to Open GI.
Blog: Attracting diversity into a diverse industry
The benefits of diversity in the workplace have long been recognised. It widens the talent pool, improves employee engagement, enhances performance and enables an organisation to better represent its diverse customer base. That can only be good for business,...
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016
Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016
As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016
A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best
The Top 50 UK Brokers 2016
The ranking of broking groups is based on research carried out in April and June 2016.