Italian earthquake losses updated to £106m

Perils has updated its loss estimate for Italy’s October earthquakes from €31m (£26m) to €125m (£106m).

Allianz warns over role of data for semi-autonomous cars

Allianz has called for data recorders in semi-autonomous vehicles, in order to determine potential driver error in cases of an accident.

UK boss Alan Moore hails Generali as a 'viable alternative' to corporate insurance establishment

Generali is "a sleeping giant" in terms of corporate multinational business and could position itself as a real competitor to the likes of AIG, Allianz and Zurich, says its UK head.

FCA: Consumers overpaying £108m a year in ‘poor value’ add-ons
Swiss Re and XL Catlin get go-ahead for Indian branches

Martin Croucher

Martin Croucher

This Week in Post: Trump, restructuring and asparagus

One of the silver linings of my job is the fact I receive emails about a wide range of subjects, most relevant, some less so.

Cycling: Superhighways for European insurers?

Cycling as both a sport and a means of commuting currently enjoys a very high profile. Whether for health, convenience or passion, it seems more people are turning to pedal power, and the European insurance industry is beginning to take notice.

Legal Update: D&O liability, data protection and the avoiding of bogles
Blog: Attracting diversity into a diverse industry
Blog: The real opportunity with digital
Live cover: There's no business like show business

Post Top 100
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016

Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.

Post Top 30 Asia
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016

As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.

Post Top 30 Europe
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016

A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best