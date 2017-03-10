Insurance Post

ABI loses appeal on discount rate review

The Association of British insurers has lost an appeal to government on the judicial review on changes to the discount rate for personal injury damages.

Paul Jardine replaces McMellin as XL Catlin CEO

Paul Jardine has been named CEO of XL Catlin and Catlin Insurance Company UK syndicate, succeeding Andrew McMellin.

50 brokers on SSP in ‘advanced negotiations’ over migration to Open GI

More than fifty brokers affected by SSP outages are in advanced negotiations to switch software provider to Open GI.

Crime stats reveal 13% reduction in insurance fraud
Venture Insurance purchases Poole Martin

Martin Croucher

Martin Croucher

This Week in Post: Trump, restructuring and asparagus

One of the silver linings of my job is the fact I receive emails about a wide range of subjects, most relevant, some less so.

Blog: Attracting diversity into a diverse industry

The benefits of diversity in the workplace have long been recognised. It widens the talent pool, improves employee engagement, enhances performance and enables an organisation to better represent its diverse customer base. That can only be good for business,...

Blog: The real opportunity with digital
Live cover: There's no business like show business
Film Production: Lights, camera, insure!
Blog: Pop goes the bad rep - How Lemonade and AI are putting the fizz in insurance claims

Towergate's Kay Martin on why a focus on customer service is the one thing that won't change in 2017

So it's January again and what a year 2016 was - it's hard to remember a more tumultuous 12 months.

The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016

Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.

Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016

As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.

Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016

A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best