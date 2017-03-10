Insurance Post

White driverless car
Government responds to driverless car consultation

The government has unveiled plans to extend compulsory motor insurance to driverless cars.

harsha-agadi-ceo-crawfords-4
Crawford appoints Hanover boss as COO

Crawford has appointed Andrew Robinson as its global chief operating officer.

32694-mark-drummond-brady
JLT will not wait for Article 50 to begin Brexit restructure

JLT is already introducing contingency plans for post-Brexit operations, said deputy CEO Mark Drummond-Brady.

Fraudster imprisoned following Ifed investigation
Foil attacks 'crippling' Vnuk ruling

Stephanie Denton

Stephanie Denton

Editor's comment: What the Kwik Fit fitters can't fix

When I was a child you couldn’t get better than a Kwik Fit Fitter, they were the boys to trust!

future-technology
Insuring the future: 10 tech gadgets

Innovations are bringing new technology into our lives at an almost frightening pace. Whether we want to control our central heating from our smartphones or check on our home security, appliances that can be controlled remotely are giving us greater choice...

fast-lane
Spotlight: Motor data: Taking today's customers into the fast lane
whack-a-mole
Blog: Overcoming inhibitors to product delivery
businessman-wrench
Blog: What brokers can do to tackle SME underinsurance
europe-in-focus
Europe: How to spot online insurance opportunities

monaghan-john-2015
XL Catlin's Paul Greensmith on the fairness the Insurance Act has brought

They say all is fair in love and football but what about insurance?

Video

DAME INGA

