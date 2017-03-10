Insurance Post
Flood Re appoints Andy Bord as interim CEO
Flood Re has appointed Andy Bord, former managing director of BGL Group, as interim CEO.
Enterprise and Gable will cost insurers £63m this year
Insurers will have to pay £63m in supplementary levies to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme this year, to cover the failures of Enterprise and Gable.
EU and US regulators agree new bi-lateral transatlantic insurance agreement
The US and EU have agreed to reduce legal and capital barriers to boost the transatlantic insurance and reinsurance market.
Blog: What the SSP outage teaches brokers
Outsourcing to third-party applications can help streamline operations and cut costs; there are practical steps brokers can - and should - take to reduce the impact of a potential outage.
Special Projects
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016
Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016
As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016
A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best
The Top 50 UK Brokers 2016
The ranking of broking groups is based on research carried out in April and June 2016.