Motor premiums reach highest levels ever, says ABI
Motor premiums hit their highest recorded levels last quarter and rose more than five times the rate of inflation in 2016.
Beazley posts 3% profit boost thanks to strong investment returns
Beazley reported a 3% increase in full-year pre-tax profits of $293.2m (£234m) thanks to strong investment returns and a benign claims environment.
Munich Re open to large acquisitions, says CFO
Munich Re's chief financial officer Joerg Schneider has said the international reinsurance giant is open to making a large acquisition outside the reinsurance space.
Post Power List 2017: The top 50
In a year where Brexit negotiations will dominate the news, cyber criminals might face their comeuppance and the Insurance Act is likely to be tested in court, Post had a buzz session – after a long day at work – to see who are likely to be the biggest...
COMMERCIAL INSURANCE BROKER
We're looking for a flexible and versatile broker who will be responsible for the growth of our commercial department.
£35 to £45K - salary negotiable depending on experience, Purley, London
PERSONAL LINES TEAM LEADER/MANAGER
Dobson & Hodge Ltd are looking for a Team Leader/Personal Lines Manager to work within a small department at our offices in Doncaster.
£15,000 - £20,000 + pension, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016
Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016
As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016
A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best
The Top 50 UK Brokers 2016
The ranking of broking groups is based on research carried out in April and June 2016.