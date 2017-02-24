Insurance Post

Motor premiums reach highest levels ever, says ABI

Motor premiums hit their highest recorded levels last quarter and rose more than five times the rate of inflation in 2016.

Andrew Horton
Beazley posts 3% profit boost thanks to strong investment returns

Beazley reported a 3% increase in full-year pre-tax profits of $293.2m (£234m) thanks to strong investment returns and a benign claims environment.

M&A news
Munich Re open to large acquisitions, says CFO

Munich Re's chief financial officer Joerg Schneider has said the international reinsurance giant is open to making a large acquisition outside the reinsurance space.

Marsh's Glaser hails 'excellent' 2016 results
Post Power List 2017: The top 50

Stephanie Denton

Stephanie Denton

Editor's comment: The concept of power

Another year and another Power List from your team at Post.

Post Power List 2017: The top 50

In a year where Brexit negotiations will dominate the news, cyber criminals might face their comeuppance and the Insurance Act is likely to be tested in court, Post had a buzz session – after a long day at work – to see who are likely to be the biggest...

snowy-crash
Blog: How telematics can help buck winter claims trends
digital-marketing
Roundtable: Talking marketing tactics
fashion-1950s
Marketing: Image is everything
red-flag
Spotlight: Claims Assistance: Ignore at your peril

monaghan-john-2015
My other life: Amanda Fewkes, Bexhill - Cricket coach

When she’s not developing business for the premium finance provider, Fewkes coaches a junior cricket team

Interviews continued

