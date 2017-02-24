Insurance Post
Italian earthquake losses updated to £106m
Perils has updated its loss estimate for Italy’s October earthquakes from €31m (£26m) to €125m (£106m).
Allianz warns over role of data for semi-autonomous cars
Allianz has called for data recorders in semi-autonomous vehicles, in order to determine potential driver error in cases of an accident.
UK boss Alan Moore hails Generali as a 'viable alternative' to corporate insurance establishment
Generali is "a sleeping giant" in terms of corporate multinational business and could position itself as a real competitor to the likes of AIG, Allianz and Zurich, says its UK head.
Cycling: Superhighways for European insurers?
Cycling as both a sport and a means of commuting currently enjoys a very high profile. Whether for health, convenience or passion, it seems more people are turning to pedal power, and the European insurance industry is beginning to take notice.
