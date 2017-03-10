Insurance Post

Flood Re appoints Andy Bord as interim CEO

Flood Re has appointed Andy Bord, former managing director of BGL Group, as interim CEO.

Enterprise and Gable will cost insurers £63m this year

Insurers will have to pay £63m in supplementary levies to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme this year, to cover the failures of Enterprise and Gable.

EU and US regulators agree new bi-lateral transatlantic insurance agreement

The US and EU have agreed to reduce legal and capital barriers to boost the transatlantic insurance and reinsurance market.

Lloyd's has grown beyond £240m GWP in China, says Nelson
Tailored policies and cyber set to influence market in 2017

Michèle Bacchus

Michèle Bacchus

This Week in Post: Census, success and snow

The snowflakes trickling gently down from the skies across the nation remind me of the vast number of people who trickle through the doors of the insurance sector - people, our Census closes today!

Blog: What the SSP outage teaches brokers

Outsourcing to third-party applications can help streamline operations and cut costs; there are practical steps brokers can - and should - take to reduce the impact of a potential outage.

Europe: Falling foul of the defamation minefield
Electronic trading: What is good form online?
Legal Update: Getting your wordings right for the Insurance Act
Insuring the future: 10 tech gadgets

LV's Martin Milliner on how getting whiplash right could restore faith in insurance

Working with government, regulators and trade bodies to build public trust in insurance is a common aim of our profession and more important than ever when considering today's unnecessary claims culture.

The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016

Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.

Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016

As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.

Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016

A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best