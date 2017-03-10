Insurance Post

Latest articles

christmas-bauble-illo
Merry Christmas from Post

Incisive Media's offices are now closed until Tuesday 3 January 2017 for the festive period. We would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Post team.

Storm warning
Storm Barbara ‘could be first major test of Flood Re’

Home owners should take extra steps to ensure they have sufficient cover this Christmas owing to the risk of flooding from Storm Barbara.

Drone
Government mulls mandatory registry for drone users

Drone owners could be forced to register their devices under consultation plans released by the government today.

Half of PI law firms to close if whiplash reforms go through
Census 2017 - It's time to stand up and be counted

News continued

Viewpoint

Viewpoint

Stephanie Denton

Stephanie Denton

This week in Post: Scrooge, Vnuk and season's greetings

As Christmas day draws near lawyers this week branded the Association of British Insurers’ legal challenge over the government’s discount rate review as “worthy of Scrooge himself”.

Editor's Choice

businessman-wrench
Blog: What brokers can do to tackle SME underinsurance

Many small and medium-sized enterprises are not sufficiently protected against the risks they are most concerned about - and brokers can help fix that.

europe-in-focus
Europe: How to spot online insurance opportunities
su25tcockpit
Blog: Cyber risk in aviation
construction-dispute
Legal Update: New pre-action protocol for construction and engineering disputes
Cemfree
Blog: Construction cries out for planning help

Latest jobs

University-of-east-anglia-360x180
INSURANCE OFFICER

We seek an experienced, self-motivated Insurance Officer to manage and control the University's insurance portfolio in liaison with insurance providers, advisors, brokers, loss adjusters and the legal profession to ensure appropriate cover is in place.

£32,004 to £38,183 per annum, Norwich, Norfolk

 

Saga-360x180
HEAD OF MOTOR PANEL

Leading a small team, you'll oversee the management of our motor insurance panel that drives our business success.
Competitive salary + car + bonus + excellent benefits, Folkestone, Kent

 

People

monaghan-john-2015
Pen's Tom Downey on sustainable success in tomorrow’s schemes market

Everyone loves a good scheme — albeit we’re talking less Machiavellian, more magnanimous, when it comes to insurance.

Interviews continued

Latest events

Video

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Most read

  1. Blog: Cyber risk in aviation
  2. Brightside's Mark Cliff on why chaos is needed for success
  3. Pen's Tom Downey on sustainable success in tomorrow’s schemes market
  4. Blog: What brokers can do to tackle SME underinsurance
  5. Europe: How to spot online insurance opportunities

Special Projects

Post Top 100
The Top 100 UK insurers - UPDATED FOR 2016

Find out who ranks highest in the Top 100 UK insurers in Post’s 2016 countdown. The data, produced in association with AM Best, lists firms based on their financial returns.

Post Top 30 Asia
Top 30 insurers in Asia 2016

As expected by AM Best, Chinese and Japanese companies ranked high. The largest Korean company was ranked seventh, and the largest Australian company followed at eighth.

Post Top 30 Europe
Top 30 insurers in Europe 2016

A lack of large natural disasters, favourable exchange rates and a number of sizeable mergers have seen many of the top 30 European insurers weather the tough environment and climb the rankings complied by AM Best